2.0 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth's film inches towards Rs 800 crore despite Aquaman challenge

Rajinikanth's big budget 2.0 is still holding strong at the box office despite competition from DCEU's Aquaman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath. The film has entered its third week on a good note. The movie's Hindi version has earned Rs 183.75 crore.

Rajinikanth's film has already surpassed Rs 700 crore mark in its second week. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted on December 13 that 2.0 has become the first film in Kollywood to gross Rs 700 crore.

#2Point0 WW Box Office: FIRST ever Kollywood film to CROSS 700 cr gross mark. Week 1 - 526.86 cr Week 2 Day 1 - 27.31 cr Day 2 - 32.57 cr Day 3 - 36.45 cr Day 4 - 39.20 cr Day 5 - 17.13 cr Day 6 - 14.66 cr Day 7 - 16.80 cr Total - 710.98 cr - Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 13, 2018

After 13th December, the movie has collected over Rs 10 crore from its Hindi version, Rs 3 crore in Rajinikanth's hometown Chennai, and approximately Rs 2 crore in Pakistan. The film's worldwide box office collection is more than Rs 750 crore and is continuously reaching towards Rs 800 crore mark, reports Zee Business. However, with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Yash's K.G.F: Chapter 1 on December 21, there is a possibility that 2.0's collections might slow down.

S Shankar directorial 2.0 is currently the most expensive Indian film with a budget of over Rs 550 crore. However, despite breaking several box office records, it is still behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's box office collections.

After capturing the Indian box office, makers of 2.0 are looking forward to its China release. It will release in around 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens in May 2019.

2.0 is a sequel to Robot, which was released in 2010. Rajinikanth plays the role of Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran in both movies. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Pakshi Raja as the primary antagonist in the film. 2.0's visual effects are the main reason behind the movie's huge budget. The film has received a lot of appreciation for its VFX and action, which is also responsible for its longevity.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

