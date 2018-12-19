2.0 Box Office Collection Day 20: After surviving Aquaman, Rajinikanth's film to tackle Dhanush's Maari 2, Shah Rukh's Zero

Rajinikanth's 2.0 has been able to draw the audience despite new releases. But with upcoming films like Dhanush's Maari 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Yash's K.G.F: Chapter 1, it might be difficult for 2.0 to touch Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office.

The film has crossed Rs 750 crore at the box office and is racing towards Rs 800 crore mark worldwide. The Hindi version of the movie has collected Rs 183.75 crore at box office.

The movie has managed to survive the competition from DCEU's Aquaman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath. 2.0 has broken several records in the past 20 days since its release.

Kedarnath has made a total earning of nearly Rs 58 crore, while Aquaman has made a collection of over Rs 28 crore at Indian box office. Aquaman was released on 14 December and Kedarnath was released on 7th December 2018.

2.0 stars superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar and British actress Amy Jackson in leading roles. The VFX heavy film, 2.0, was appreciated by fans and critics alike. 2.0's visual effects are the main reason behind the movie's huge budget.

2.0 is a sequel to 2010's movie Robot. Rajinikanth acts as Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran in both movies. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Pakshi Raja, is the primary antagonist in 2.0.

