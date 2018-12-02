2.0 box office collection Day 3: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 200 crore

After a slow start at the box office, Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 seems to have gathered pace at the beginning of the weekend. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark worldwide by its third day, with the number expected to climb further as Day 3 box office collection figures from the overseas and South Indian markets are still awaited.

The Hindi version of 2.0 bagged Rs 25 crore on its third day at the box office, registering a 23.46 per cent increase in business in comparison to the second day box office collection. This takes the overall box office collection of the 2.0 (Hindi) to Rs 63.25 crore. Circuits with average or low performance have picked up and the growth is expected to continue on Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Adarsh wrote on his Twitter feed: "#2Point0 jumps on Day 3 [Sat]... Growth on Day 3 [vis-a-vis Day 2]: 23.46%... Circuits that were performing okay/low have picked up... Day 4 [Sun] should witness further growth... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr. Total: Rs 63.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

According to film industry expert Ramesh Bala, 2.0 had grossed Rs 135 crore in India and another Rs 55 crore overseas by its second day, taking the total to Rs 190 crore. Adding that to the Rs 25 crore earned by the Hindi version of 2.0 on the third day, the earnings of the movie so far reaches Rs 215 crore.

With third day box office collection for 2.0 from overseas and South Indian market, the film could easily get past the Rs 250 crore-mark even before its first weekend is over. By its first Saturday alone, 2.0 has surpassed the likes of Sultan and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as the top worldwide earner on first weekend of all times, as per the figures on Box Office India.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 has Rajinikanth returning in the double role of Dr Vaseegaran and robot Chitti. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist Pakshirajan in the film. Amy Jackson plays a robot in the movie and is the only actress in the entire star cast of 2.0.

The film relies heavily on VFX to bring to life images, like a giant eagle or a fight between two huge robots who look like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. In her review for the BusinessToday.In, Anwesha Madhukalya writes, "The star of the show, shining beyond everything else the makers have to offer is the movie's VFX. It is the kind of special effects that have never been witnessed on Indian screen. The scope and execution of the VFX makes the movie what it is."

