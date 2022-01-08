83 box office collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's film inches closer to Rs 100 cr

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 continues to attract audience to theatres even as cinemas in multiple states are being shuttered due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases. The sports drama film is doing good business at the box office as it enters its third week of release.

83 had hit cinemas on December 24 last year. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone, tells the story of the Indian squad that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 83 has been released across 3,741 screens across the country.

83 Day 15 Box Office Collection

83 benefitted greatly from the New Year holidays and is now inching closer towards the Rs 100 cr mark in India. According to a tweet by box office analyst Taran Adarsh, 83 has managed to collect Rs 97 crore at the Indian box office. He added that weekdays are rough for the film in terms of ticket sales.

"#83TheFilm slips in Week 2 Weekend benefitted due to #NewYear holidays, but weekdays hit a rough patch [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 7.73 cr, Sun 7.31 cr, Mon 2.01 cr, Tue 1.52 cr, Wed 1.12 cr, Thu 1.08 cr. Total: 97 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS (sic)," wrote Adarsh on Twitter

#83TheFilm slips in Week 2… Weekend benefitted due to #NewYear holidays, but weekdays hit a rough patch… [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 7.73 cr, Sun 7.31 cr, Mon 2.01 cr, Tue 1.52 cr, Wed 1.12 cr, Thu 1.08 cr. Total: ₹ 97 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/AcVtbHTy9A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2022

83 has grossed Rs 71.87 crore in its first week of release and Rs 25.13 crore in its second week, according to Adarsh.

83 Global Box Office Collection

The film has earned Rs 174 crore in the worldwide box office, According to a tweet by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. "#83TheFilm WW Box Office...Week 1 - 123.75 cr, Week 2, Day 1 - 9.32 cr, Day 2 - 13.47 cr, Day 3 - 13.95 cr, Day 4 - 5.34 cr, Day 5 - 4.10 cr, Day 6 - 2.37 cr, Day 7 - 2.16 cr, Total - 174.46 cr," he wrote

About 83

83 and been directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

83 was initially slated to release in theatres in April 2020 but got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

