83 box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's film stays low; earns Rs 16 crore on Christmas

After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 was finally released in theatres on December 24.

However, despite being highly anticipated the film has not managed to set the Indian Box Office on fire. On its second day, the sports drama stayed low and only managed to collect Rs 16 crore.

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone, tells the story of the Indian squad that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 83 has been released on 3,741 screens across the country.

83 Day 2 Box Office Collection



83 has been one of the most anticipated films of 2021 as it combines Bollywood and cricket. On its opening day (Friday), 83 had managed to earn Rs 13-14 crore. The film did not register a massive growth on Saturday as it collected around Rs 16 crore, according to a report from Box Office India. The report added the growth should have been more as Saturday was a national holiday for Christmas.

"83 (Hindi) has collected around 16 crore nett on day two to take its two day to 28 crore nett with growth on day two set to be in the 30-35% region. The growth should have been more for the film as the opening day came out low and more importantly it was a national holiday for Xmas," according to Box Office India's report.

About 83

83 and been directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

83 was initially supposed to release in theatres in April 2020 but got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: 83 box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film opens to positive audience response