'Aapki BB3 se takkar leke galti kar di': Aamir Khan's viral response to Anees Bazmi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 outshines Singham Again

This Diwali witnessed a significant box office showdown between two major releases: Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, and Rohit Shetty's action-packed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

After three weeks of competition, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 appears to have taken the lead, grossing over Rs 357 crore, while Singham Again trails closely behind at Rs 352 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan weighed in on the rivalry, suggesting that the makers of Singham Again made a strategic error by releasing their film simultaneously with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In a recent video, Khan was heard telling director Anees Bazmee, “Unhone apki Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti kardi,” which translates to “They made a mistake by deciding to clash with your film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

As of now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has amassed Rs 233.25 crore at the Indian box office, while Singham Again has collected Rs 232 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. Bazmee, in an interview with Hindustan Times, downplayed the difference in box office numbers, stating, “It is a minute number. Such a small thing doesn’t make any difference. What matters is that both films have done good business and brought huge crowds to the theatres.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the third instalment of the popular horror-comedy franchise that began with Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba, following his success in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in 2022. The film also features notable actors such as Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

In contrast, Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast that includes Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, further heightening the stakes in this Diwali box office battle.

Made at a budget of over Rs 350 crore, Singham Again is centered around maverick police officer Bajirao Singham who embarks on a dangerous cross-border mission along with his team of officers to save his wife Avni from a formidable villain.

Singham Again has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10.