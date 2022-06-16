Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om: The Battle Within' renamed as 'Rashtra Kavach Om'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi’s upcoming film Om, which was earlier titled Om: The Battle Within, is now renamed as Rashtra Kavach Om. Though the makers haven’t made an official announcement about the same yet, Om team confirmed the same exclusively to IndiaToday.in.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi will be seen on together in a film for the first time. The movie makers officially confirmed the renaming to India Today. On asking the reason, Om makers said that they felt this title is better suited for the film. There has been no official announcement on it yet.

In an interview Sanjana Sanghi spoke about the film, Om: The Battle Within and lauded co-star Aditya. Sanghi said, “Aditya's female fans are gonna go crazy, I don't know about anything else but they definitely will. I know I shouldn't say this about my own film, I underestimate my work so much but I am really happy with what I saw.”

About the film, she said, “Om is fully ready. Adi [Aditya Roy Kapur] and I have completed the shoot. I also finished dubbing for it. I recently saw some glimpses and I am really hyped about it."

The now named movie 'Rashtra Kavach Om' is set to release on July 1, 2022.

(With inputs from Anita Britto)

