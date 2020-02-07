Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior emerges as juggernaut; its top 5 records at box office

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a juggernaut at the box office. The Om Raut directorial film has broken several records, since it hit the screens on January 10, 2020. The period drama film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military leader. The film showcases how Tanaji fought Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soldier from capturing their fortress. In the film, Ajay Devgn has essayed the role of Tanhaji.

Tanhaji is about to finish a month at the box office, and despite that the film has continued its winning streak. Here are five records that Tanhaji has broken at the box office.

1. Most successful January release in last 10 years: Tanhaji has emerged as second-most successful January-released Hindi film in last one decade, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Tanhaji's domestic box office collections stood at Rs 259.52 crore in 29 days. Film Padmaavat, which released on January 2018, had raked in Rs 302.15 crore at the Indian box office market.

2. Tanahaji rules in worldwide box office market: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior has stood third in the worldwide rankings in 2019-20 after War and Kabir Singh. According to Bollywood Hungama, Tanhaji has collected around Rs 343 crore gross in India. Hrithik Roshan-starrer War has been the highest earning Hindi film worldwide in last one year followed by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Film War raked in a total of Rs 442 crore, Kabir Singh earned Rs 372 crore (approx).

3. Highest Hindi film grosser in Mumbai circuit: Tanhaji has raked in over Rs 130 crore in Mumbai circuits. According to Box Office India, this is the highest earnings of any Hindi film in the region. Tanhaji minted Rs 57.43 crore in its first week, Rs 42.13 crore in week 2, Rs 22.16 crore in week 3 and Rs 8.50 crore in week 4. However, south Indian blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion still holds the number 1 position in Mumbai with a lifetime collection at Rs 185 crore.

4. Ajay Devgn's highest grosser of his career: Not just film's producers but actors are also basking in the success of Tanhaji. The film has become Ajay Devgn's career's highest grosser. The 50-year-old actor started his career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 . Since then, Devgn has been part of many blockbusters -- Golmaal series, Singham and many others, but Tanhaji is his only movie that has achieved Rs 250 crore benchmark.

5. Most successful period drama: Lastly, Tanhaji has also emerged as the second highest earner in period drama category in last five years after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat. Since 2015, Bollywood has made seven period drama films, including Tanhaji. Among them, Padmaavat has bagged the top spot, with net box office collections of Rs 302. 15, followed by Tanhaji (Rs 259.52 crore) and Bajirao Mastani (184.2 crore).

