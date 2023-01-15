Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu is unstoppable at the box office; becomes Ajith's highest-grossing film of all time

Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu, which was released on January 11, has become his biggest-ever release to date in countries like the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared this on Twitter. "#Thunivu is Actor #Ajithkumar 's All-time No.1 Highest Grosser in USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand.. Just 4 days since release..," he tweeted.

Earlier, Bala had shared that the movie crossed $7,50,000 in North America.

"#Thunivu will cross #Valimai in New Zealand today to become his Highest Grosser there..," he tweeted earlier. In a separate tweet he mentioned, "#Thunivu crosses #Vivegam 's lifetime gross in Australia to become #AK 's All-time No.1 Highest Grosser there.."

Earlier in the day, Ramesh Bala also highlighted that H Vinoth directorial crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film is a heist thriller with Ajith Kumar playing an anti-hero after Mankatha. Apart from him, Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Amir, Pavni and Bagavathi Perumal play important roles. The film also had a solo release in Telugu as Tegimpu.

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that Thunivu breached the coveted Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in three days.

"Director H Vinoth’s Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier and John Kokken, is a bank heist thriller with an interesting plot at its core. With a fair share of flaws in the screenplay, Thunivu ends up as a decent flick," India Today's review said.

Cinematographer Nirav Shah, composer Ghibran and editor Vijay Velukutty are part of the technical team of Thunivu.

