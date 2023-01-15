Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 4: Ajith-starrer Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu rake in Rs 100 crore worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu are off to a great start as the two films crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, four days after they were released in theatres.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that Ajith's Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth Kumar, was unstoppable at the worldwide box office as it crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. "#Thunivu has crossed ₹ 100 Crs at the WW Box Office...," he tweeted.
"#Thunivu crosses #Vivegam's lifetime gross in Australia to become #AK 's All-time No.1 Highest Grosser there...," he said.
He further added that Thunivu will cross Ajith Kumar's Valimai in New Zealand today to become his highest grosser there. Thunivu crossed $ 7,50,000 in North America.
Meanwhile, Varisu, a family entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. "#Varisu has crossed ₹ 100 Crs at the WW Box Office..," Bala tweeted, adding that the movie has crossed $7,00,000 in the US.
"Based on latest #Comscore numbers, #Varisu is doing very well in UK, Australia, and New Zealand," Bala tweeted.
Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film is a heist thriller with Ajith Kumar playing an anti-hero after Mankatha. Apart from him, Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Amir, Pavni and Bagavathi Perumal play important roles. The film also had a solo release in Telugu as Tegimpu.
Varisu is a family entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is produced on a huge scale by Dil Raju. Varisu boasts a huge cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. The film's music is composed by S Thaman. Varisu's Telugu version is titled Vaarsudu.
Both films were released on January 11 setting the tone for the Pongal holidays.
Also Read: Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's film trounces Balakrishna-starrer
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today