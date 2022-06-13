Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithiviraj’ falls flat on box office; may get OTT release next month

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer historial drama Samrat Prithviraj has failed to impress audience and critics alike. The film could rake in only Rs 62.30 crore at the box office as of Sunday. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 1.50 crore on Friday, Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday.

He tweeted, “Samrat Prithviraj falls flat in weekend 2… 81.60 per cent decline in weekend 2 vis-à-vis weekend 1… [Week 2] Friday Rs 1.50 crore; Saturday Rs 2.50 crore; Sunday Rs 3.25 crore. Total: Rs 62.30 crore. India business.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that the film can get an OTT release in a span of four weeks. According to an India Today report, Yash Raj Films has opted for an early premiere for Samrat Prithviraj on Amazon Prime Video. Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar also released on Amazon Prime Video in merely four weeks.

Alchemist Marketing Solutions MD Manish Porwal told Business Today, “If he were my brand endorser, I would be watchful rather than worried. It is a blip but no question of getting alarmed.”

About Samrat Prithiviraj

The film has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, known for serials like Chanakya and Upanishad Ganga. The Yash Raj Studios-backed film released in theatres on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the movie follows his journey to victory against his biggest adversary Muhammad of Ghor. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who plays Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved Sanyogita. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles.

