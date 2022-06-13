'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan-film refuses to slow down; crosses Rs 171 cr-mark

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has proven to be the ultimate audience favourite at the box office. The film has collected Rs 171.17 crore at the box office as of June 12. The film collected Rs 1.56 crore on Friday, Rs 3.01 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to surprise [the industry] and silence [the detractors] with its super run, week after week… The excellent trending in Weekend 4 says it all… [Week 2] Friday Rs 1.56 crore; Saturday Rs 3.01 crore; Sunday Rs 3.45 crore. Total: Rs 171.17 crore. India business.”

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to surprise [the industry] and silence [the detractors] with its super run, week after week... The excellent trending in Weekend 4 says it all... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 171.17 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4JWX2fUeGC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’s juggernaut at the box office has also impacted Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj and Nushratt Bharuccha’s latest release Janhit Mein Jaari. While Samrat Prithviraj raked in Rs 62.30 crore as of its second weekend, Janhit Mein Jaari could rake in only Rs 2.19 crore on its first weekend, as per Adarsh.

#SamratPrithviraj falls flat in Weekend 2... 81.60% decline in Weekend 2 vis-à-vis Weekend 1... [Week 2] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UosHKFZAlx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2022 #JanhitMeinJaari gathers speed on Day 2 and 3... Although the weekend total is on the lower side, the day-wise growth is an indicator that the film has found acceptance by target audience... Mon biz crucial... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs, Sun 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.19 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PR9uC3EXws — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2022

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The movie focuses on the antics of Ruhan, a fraud psychic brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika in the Thakur Palace. A comedy of errors ensues due to Ruhan’s antics while tackling Manjulika. The Anees Bazmee-directorial also features Tabu in double role as Anjulika and Manjulika. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal and Manoj Joshi in pivotal roles.

