Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun's film ahead of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection: Allu Arjun's latest film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has surpassed Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, not just in India but in the United States as well. Helmed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo emerged as the 8th south Indian film to cross $3 million in US. The film has accumulated $39,879 (Rs 21.68 lakh) in Canada and $3,023,395 (Rs 21,51,19,089) in US. Whereas, Mahesh Babu film's collection in these two countries was recorded at $14,956 (Rs 8.13 lakhs) and $2,105,854 [Rs 14.96 crore], respectively till January 19, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, worldwide, Mahesh Babu's film has grossed Rs 200 crore on its tenth day.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer film is also inching closer to achieve this milestone. As per the reports, till Day 6, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had accumulated Rs 82 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rs 8.5 crore in Tamil Nadu. Both Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun's films hit the screens on January 11.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a family drama film, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film features ashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayshanti, Satyadev, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad in prominent roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo chronicles the story of a millionaire and his driver, who exchange their newborns and the whole drama that ensues thereafter. The film features an ensemble cast of Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles.

