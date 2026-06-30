Why Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' teaser has triggered a major controversy even before release

Ajay Devgn's upcoming action film Chauhaan has landed in controversy days after its title teaser was unveiled. While the teaser generated buzz for its high-octane action and Kashmir-centric storyline, it has also triggered backlash from sections of the Rajput community and critics who argue that the film's messaging could be historically and politically problematic.

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Controversy around the movie

At the centre of the latest controversy is a statement issued by the Kshatriya Parishad, a socio-cultural organisation representing Rajput interests. In a post on X, the organisation accused the makers of Chauhaan of attempting to "appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics" and objected to what it called the "weaponisation of Rajput history."

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The Parishad's statement said that the Chauhans are a historic Rajput lineage whose legacy belongs to history and should not be used for "electoral or ideological purposes." It further argued that invoking a Rajput clan name to generate outrage or inflame caste and communal sentiments was "irresponsible and disrespectful."

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We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics.



Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history , not to electoral… pic.twitter.com/nDRRKoikv4 — Kshatriya Parishad (@kshatriya_org) June 29, 2026

The organisation also cited several historical examples, including alliances involving Maharana Sanga, Maharana Pratap, Hakim Khan Sur and Mahmud Lodi, to argue that medieval Indian history cannot be reduced to simplistic communal narratives. It urged filmmakers and political actors to engage with India's past responsibly rather than using Rajput heritage as a tool for divisive debates.

What sparked the outrage?

Much of the criticism stems from the teaser itself. The film appears to be set against the backdrop of Kashmir and decades of conflict in the region. The title announcement video references prolonged unrest, military deployment and security measures before culminating in the line: "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai."

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While supporters viewed the dialogue as a mass-action punchline, critics argued that it carries communal undertones. Some social media users and commentators claimed the line paints "Pathans" as adversaries and risks turning a complex geopolitical issue into a religious or communal narrative.

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The teaser has also faced criticism from some Kashmir-based voices over its portrayal of the conflict and references to crowd-control measures such as pellet guns, which have been a sensitive issue in the Valley for years.

About Chauhaan movie

Directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhaan stars Ajay Devgn in the lead and marks his first collaboration with producer Aanand L Rai. Backed by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is being positioned as a large-scale action entertainer. The teaser suggests Devgn plays a powerful figure entering Kashmir to tackle a long-running conflict, though the makers have not yet revealed the complete plot. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.