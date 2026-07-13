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Alpha box office day 10: Alia Bhatt film nears Rs 90 crore but faces a major Spyverse setback

Alpha box office day 10: Alia Bhatt film nears Rs 90 crore but faces a major Spyverse setback

The spy-universe spectacle is now facing an unexpectedly steep box office slide. As the promise of a blockbuster launch has given way to an underwhelming box office reality.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Alpha box office day 10: Alia Bhatt film nears Rs 90 crore but faces a major Spyverse setbackAlpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt film flops at box office second weekend

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action thriller Alpha has continued its theatrical run with a mixed but steady performance in its second week. The film has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark worldwide and is inching closer to Rs 90 crore globally, according to recent trade reports. 

India collections cross Rs 50 crore

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The film has also crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India after holding reasonably well through its second weekend. On Day 10, Alpha reportedly collected Rs 2.25 crore in India, while its Day 8 and Day 9 numbers showed a gradual decline before a weekend bounce.

Worldwide tally strengthens

By the end of its first week, Alpha had already earned Rs 79.21 crore worldwide, including Rs 22.55 crore from overseas markets. With later updates pushing the total to Rs 82.06 crore and then nearing Rs 90 crore, the film has maintained a solid global presence despite falling domestic collections.

About the film’s box office trend

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day and recorded its best early run over the opening weekend with ₹11.50 crore on Saturday and ₹13.25 crore on Sunday before collections dipped sharply on Monday. Since then, the film has shown a pattern of decline with small recoveries, reflecting a run that is respectable but not explosive.

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Alpha’s Box Office Setback

For a high-profile film backed by Yash Raj Films and positioned as a major spy universe title, the numbers are underwhelming. The weak trajectory has now put Alpha on course to become the lowest grosser in the YRF Spyverse, marking a significant box office disappointment for the team. 
 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 13, 2026 3:56 PM IST
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