'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film expected to earn Rs 50-cr on opening day

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his much anticipated film 'Animal' which will release across theatres on December 1. Earlier this week, the film managed to create quite a buzz after the trailer was released.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy' fame, the romantic crime drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles and has been rated 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification.

While the advance booking for the film will begin in India on Sunday, November 26, the expectation regarding the opening day numbers have already started coming in. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal is expected to generate Rs 50 crore in India on its opening day, making it the biggest opening in Ranbir’s career.

Reportedly, only 3,200 tickets have been sold so far for 206 locations during the film's early reservations in the US.

The director of film recently said in an interview that it was a pleasure to watch Kapoor transform into the total antithesis of himself in the role of Arjun Singh in Animal.

"Ranbir is a great actor, he is in a different league altogether. He is very original. I feel he is a mix of so many actors, it is wrong to compare to other actors, (But) I feel he is a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan. This man (Ranbir) has no limitation," Vanga told PTI.

"He doesn't get angry like his character (in the film). He is a very calm person. I remember when I used to write rageful scenes, I would ask him so many times, Ranbir, when do you get angry?' He would say, 'I don't get angry, and Sandeep this is the 7th or 9th time you are asking me this'."

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will release theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

