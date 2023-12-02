'Animal' box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses $2.5 million in North America

'Animal' box office day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal opened to great box office business overseas. The film has made a total of $2.5 million in terms of gross collections at the North America box office on its opening day. Animal is eyeing an overall worldwide collection between Rs 110 crore to Rs 115 crore on its first day, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

With this, Animal has become the eighth Ranbir Kapoor film to cross $2 million at the US/Canada box office in record time. The film has joined the likes of Sanju ($7.9 million), Brahmastra ($7.84 million), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ($4.26 million), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ($3.82 million), Barfi ($2.80 million), and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ($2.5 million).

Animal was also the first-ever Hindi film to cross $1 million in North America premieres, as per the film's producers. The makers wrote in their post on X (formerly Twitter), "HISTORY IS MADE!! Animal crossed $1 million in North America premieres at 5:30 PM PST! First ever Hindi film to achieve this feat! Many more records will be broken!"

Animal India box office collection day 1

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's latest film made around Rs 61 crore in terms of net collections at the India box office on its opening day. Of this, the film made around Rs 50.50 crore from its Hindi shows and roughly Rs 10 crore from its Telugu shows.

Animal had an overall 62.47 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Friday, as per Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. Key contributors to the overall occupancy across the film's Hindi shows are National Capital Region or NCR (79.25 per cent), Hyderabad (78.25 per cent), Jaipur (76.25 per cent), Chandigarh (75.25 per cent), Bhopal (65.50 per cent), Pune (64 per cent), Chennai (62.25 per cent), Lucknow (57 per cent), and Mumbai (55.50 per cent).

The film logged an overall 73.86 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows on the opening day. Regions such as Warangal (98 per cent), Mahbubnagar (98 per cent), Kakinada (91 per cent), Karimnagar (87.50 per cent), Guntur (85.50 per cent), Hyderabad (82.75 per cent), Vijayawada (80 per cent), and Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (76.75 per cent).

The film logged an overall 19.53 per cent occupancy in its Tamil shows and an overall 15.67 per cent occupancy in its Kannada shows on Friday. Animal also logged an overall 12.61 per cent occupancy across its Malayalam shows.

Animal review

The film opened to positive reviews from critics, moviegoers and Ranbir Kapoor fans alike. "Ranbir Kapoor gives new definition to alpha male characters. He outperformed himself in both intense and action scenes," film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in his review of the film. Kadel gave the film a four-star rating and also backed Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna for their performances in the film.

Ramesh Bala gave the film a three-and-a-half star rating and said, "Yes long... 3 hours 20 minutes duration... It's a character study of the hero played by Ranbir Kapoor." He further said, "But director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given 100 per cent original and unique experience..."

Not only critics, moviegoers and Ranbir Kapoor fans were also wowed by the actor's brilliance in portraying such a layered character. They also loved the action sequences shown in the movie.

Animal story, cast, release date

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film focuses on the complex and strained relationship between Balbir Singh, a business magnate, and his son Ranvijay. Ranvijay then sets out to take revenge against the family's rivals when tragedy strikes Balbir.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in significant roles. Animal released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

