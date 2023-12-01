'Animal' worldwide box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to mint over Rs 100 cr

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' is expected to see a whopping Rs 100-crore plus opening at box office, said a trade analyst on Friday.

The movie, which released on Friday, has received divided talk among the viewers but is all set to give Ranbir Kapoor his biggest ever opening. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel said the movie could earn up to Rs 60 crore in India on first day of its release.

"Animal has gone over the Roof on its opening day. Eying ₹ 55 cr-60 cr Day -1 all languages & a Global opening of ₹ 100 cr +. Talks are Super Positive," posted Kadel on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Talks are Super Positive 🔥🔥🔥#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/DvNPuuzQfF — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 1, 2023

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial is about a rocky relationship between a father (Anil Kapoor) and a son (Ranbir Kapoor). Viewers said on X platform (formerly Twitter) that while it's first half is a stunning exposition of its lead character, the second half becomes a tad tiring considering it's 200-minute length. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in important roles.

"'Animal' could have been a great father-son love story. Instead, it is driven by one character's whims for over three long hours," reads India Today's review.

"The production value of the film is quite high, the actors do what is required of them, the background score is decent. Everything is almost in place, except for the main requirement of a film -- its story," the review said.

The movie is tipped to take a whopping Rs 30-crore opening only in overseas markets like North America, US and Australia, said trade analyst Nishit Shaw. He said the movie will take a massive opening of $1.9 million in North America alone.

#Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER. pic.twitter.com/C3WfTQEnjo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2023

"Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER," said trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier on Friday.