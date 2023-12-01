'Animal' X review: 'New mass action star is born,' say Ranbir Kapoor fans

'Animal' movie audience reactions: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal opened to a thunderous applause from his fans and moviegoers alike. Soon after the curtains drew on the first show of the movie, netizens were quick to share their takes regarding the movie on X formerly known as Twitter.

Ranbir Kapoor fans and cinegoers were enthralled by the actor's brilliance in essaying the role of Ranvijay Singh, a young man who sets out to seek revenge after a tragedy strikes his family. The moviegoers were also in awe of the action sequences shown in the movie.

A fan of the actor said that Animal was one of Ranbir Kapoor's best works so far. "I don't know what to tell about Ranbir's performance or what part of Ranbir's performance and how much me explaining it will describe how good he is. It will never be enough. He is truly insane here, insane," the fan said.

"No one can say that Ranbir Kapoor is not a good actor... This film is one of the greatest films I have ever seen. Ranbir man, you always amaze me with every performance. So proud to be an RKF. Everyone else has done great but Ranbir is on fire. 5/5 (sic)," another fan of the actor wrote.

A moviegoer was so impressed with the film that he said, "With Animal, a new mass action star is born." "Animal first half- Outstanding. Interval block action. What a mass stuff. The era of Ranbir Kapoor has started... With Animal, a new mass action star is born (sic)," a user wrote on X.

Another user said that the film has one of the finest interval blocks in Bollywood. "Animal interval. This Vishwaroop is wild, danger and unbelievable! Witness the finest interval block from Sandeep The Madman. The tadka is rich+desi," the user wrote.

Here are some more X reactions to Animal

Animal focuses on the complex and strained relationship between business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay. After a tragedy strikes Balbir and the family, Ranvijay sets out to exact revenge from a rival and pledges to always be on his family's side.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor in significant roles. It also features veterans like Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi in supporting roles.

