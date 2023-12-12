'Animal' box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's film sees 65% drop on Monday; makes Rs 443 crore in India

'Animal' day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal saw a decline in its India collections on its second Monday after having a great run at the box office so far. The film witnessed a fall of over 65 per cent in its daily collections as it is estimated to have collected around Rs 13 crore on Monday.

The film made a total of Rs 337.58 crore on its first week and went onto mint Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.74 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 36 crore on its second Sunday. With this, Animal is estimated to have made a total of around Rs 443.27 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Animal had an overall 21.41 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday, followed by its Telugu (21.57 per cent) and Tamil shows (19.73 per cent) respectively. Regions that contributed the most to the film's overall occupancy across its Hindi shows are Pune, Jaipur, National Capital Region or NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film has logged a great second weekend at the domestic box office in terms of net collections. Animal has logged a total of Rs 87.56 crore in its second weekend, only behind Gadar 2 and Jawan. While Gadar 2 made Rs 90.47 crore in its second weekend, Jawan made Rs 88.66 crore.

At the worldwide box office, the film crossed Rs 700 crore in 10 days and surpassed the lifetime worldwide box office collections of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Animal made a total of Rs 717.46 crore worldwide as of Sunday.

Gadar 2, on the other hand, made a total of Rs 686 crore globally during its lifetime run. The film is now only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. Jawan made a total of Rs 1,060 crore at the worldwide box office whereas Pathaan made a total of Rs 1,055 crore globally.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on the troubled father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor in significant roles.

