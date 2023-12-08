'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film ends week 1 with a bang! Makes Rs 563.30 crore in 7 days

'Animal' worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal is on a box office rampage as it closed its week 1 with a bang. Animal made Rs 563.30 crore within seven days of its release at the worldwide box office.

Animal made Rs 116 crore on its opening day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 69 crore on its first Monday, Rs 56 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 46.60 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 35.70 crore on its first Thursday, as per film critic and trade analyst Joginder Tuteja.

Moreover, the movie has crossed $9 million at the America and Canada box office as of Thursday. The film is now on course to cross the $10 million mark in this market, as per one of Animal's distributors Nirvana Cinemas. "Animal crossed the magical $9 million. Upwards and onwards!" the film distributor said in a post.

Animal India box office day 7

At the domestic box office, Animal has minted Rs 337.58 crore within the first week of its release in terms of net collections. The film raked in Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 30.39 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 24.23 crore on its first Thursday.

In terms of gross collections, the film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the India box office. Animal made Rs 76.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 79.10 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 85.30 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 52.10 crore on its first Monday, Rs 44.40 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 36 crore on its first Wednesday and Rs 28.70 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film's India gross box office collections hit Rs 401.70 crore within the first week of its release, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Animal India advance booking day 8

The film sold 1,94,533 tickets worth Rs 5.07 crore across 13,526 shows. Of this, 1,66,189 tickets were sold for its Hindi 2D shows and 23,077 tickets were sold for its Telugu 2D shows. Total 3,478 tickets were sold for the film's Tamil 2D shows, 749 tickets were sold for Kannada 2D shows, 123 tickets were sold for Malayalam 2D shows and 917 tickets were sold for Hindi IMAX 2D shows.

