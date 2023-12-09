'Animal' box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer still going strong, inches closer to Rs 400 crore in India

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Animal’ seems in no mood to slow down at the box office; the film minted Rs 23.50 on its second Friday at the Indian box office, making the total collection of the film in India stand at Rs 361.08, according to early estimates by the entertainment website Sacnilk.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna- starrer had an overall occupancy of 29.41 per cent on Friday for the film’s Hindi version. When it comes to the film’s collection in different languages, it collected Rs 338 crore from all the languages in its first week of release, which includes Rs 300.81 crore from Hindi, Rs 33.45 crore from Telugu, Rs 2.73 crore from Tamil, Rs 0.52 crore from Kannada and Rs 0.07 crore from Malayalam.

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed film stands at Rs 563.3 crore at the global box office. After smashing the previous record held by ‘Sanju’, which brought in Rs 342 crore, ‘Animal’ has become Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossing film.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna penned a long note on her character. Mandanna plays the character Gitanjali wife of the character Ranvijay played by Ranbir. Rashmika wrote, "Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions.”

“And I remember my director telling me - this was their story. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are. In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out. Happy one week to us #Animal team,” she added.

About Animal:

‘Animal’ is a family-action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the prominent roles.