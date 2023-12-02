'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film stays strong amid 'Animal' frenzy, makes Rs 5.5 crore

'Sam Bahadur' box office day 1: Vicky Kaushal's latest film Sam Bahadur remained strong against the Animal juggernaut at the domestic box office on its first day. The film went onto make Rs 5.5 crore at the India box office on its opening day.

Of this, the film made around Rs 3.48 crore from national multiplex chains as of 10:30 pm on Friday. The film made Rs 2.80 crore from PVR-INOX multiplex chains and around Rs 68 lakh from Cinepolis chains, according to Box Office Worldwide.

The box office data aggregator said in its post on X (formerly Twitter), "EXCLUSIVE DATA. Sam Bahadur box office collections in national chains on day 1 at 10:30 pm: PVR+Inox: Rs 2.80 crore. Cinepolis: Rs 0.68 crore. Total: Rs 3.48 crore. All India Rs 7.25 crore- Rs 7.50 crore nett day one, weekend jumps hold the key!"

The film logged an overall 29.18 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Friday. Regions such as Pune (47 per cent), Chennai (37.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (36.25 per cent), Bengaluru (35.75 per cent), Jaipur (33.50 per cent), Mumbai (30 per cent), Chandigarh (29.25 per cent), Hyderabad (27 per cent), Bhopal (23 per cent), and Kolkata (19.75 per cent) contributed significantly to the film's overall occupancy on Friday.

Animal, on the other hand, has set the cash registers on fire as the film crossed the Rs 60 crore mark on its first day at the India box office. The film made around Rs 61 crore in terms of net domestic box office collections. Out of this, Animal made around Rs 50.50 crore from Hindi shows and approximately Rs 10 crore from Telugu shows.

Sam Bahadur review

The film opened to mixed reviews from moviegoers and Vicky Kaushal fans. While some of them were in absolute awe of Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, others felt the film was a drag at many places. Some also said that it gave off documentary vibes instead of a movie.

"What a performance Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur. You deserve the National Award. A 4.5/5 easy," a moviegoer said on X. Film critic and trade analyst Nishit Shaw said in his post, "The film has many events and it is a Vicky Kaushal show right from frame one. Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neeraj Kabi have their moments too."

"Sam Bahadur is mid, well actually call it disappointing. I mean character development is alright but where is plot development? No goosebumps nor audiences clapping, just a few yawns and sight set on the exit signs," a moviegoer said.

Sam Bahadur story, cast, release date

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War that led to the formation of Bangladesh. The film focuses on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Maneksaw, his role in leading India to victory in the 1971 war and life post retirement.

The movie features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Govind Namdev and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. Sam Bahadur released in theatres alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1.

