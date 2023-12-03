'Animal' worldwide box office collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns a whopping Rs 236 crore

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has created a box office storm at the cinemas across the world with his latest release 'Animal' turning into a massive hit. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has been widely discussed on social media ever since its release and has emerged as the most polarising movie of 2023.

While some netizens said the movie reeks of "toxic masculinity", others said Vanga brought "alpha males" back into focus in Bollywood movies.

Nevertheless, the movie has emerged as a massive hit with Rs 236-crore gross collection across the world.

Production banner T-Series shared the two-day collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC.

“Rewriting the script of success. 2-day worldwide gross Rs 236 crore,” T-Series posted on X.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Netizens quickly reacted to the rampage created by the movie at the box office. "The movie should aim for Rs 1,000 crore collection," said one netizen .

#Animal should target atleast 1000 crore worldwide #RanbirKapoor — Amit Jha (@yoursamitjha) December 3, 2023

Another X user said had the movie not garnered a mixed talk, it could have beat Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' too.

WOM mixed hai Varna Jawaan bhi halaal ho jata 😈😎 — V (@DAB32BOR_) December 3, 2023

Another X user said that the movie will earn over Rs 100 crore on Sunday as well despite election results being declared in five states.

Today 120+ loading



5 states elections results,still it will cross 100 cr+



Mass rampage 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/40PPlUjots — Michael Scofield (@ScofieldReddy) December 3, 2023

What more, the movie's Hindi version saw Rs 100 crore net collections within two days, said industry tracker Sacnilk on Sunday.

At Rs 113.12 crore, the film has become the second-fastest to reach the Rs 100 crore-mark in Hindi net, surpassing 'Jawan', which achieved a Hindi net collection of Rs 111.73 crore. Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' continues to maintain its first position with a total Hindi net collection of Rs 123 crore within the same two-day timeframe.

The movie's gross collection in two days in India stands at Rs 155 crore after Rs 66 crore collection on Saturday, said Sacnilk.

"Animal is all of its highs and lows and goods and bads, and still entertaining. If you overlook all the flaws in the movie, you are in for 3 hours 20 minutes of entertainment. That in itself, is quite some achievement," said Business Today's review of the movie.

"Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' could have been a great father-son love story. Instead, it is driven by one character's whims for over three long hours," said India Today's review.

