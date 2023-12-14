'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film eyes Rs 800-cr mark

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal continues to do well at the global box office and is now eyeing the Rs 800 crore-mark. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has managed to collect Rs 772 crore gross at the global box office in 13 days.

The global box office numbers were shared on the official X account of the film.

Meanwhile, at the domestic box office, Animal is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark. The film collected Rs 337.58 crore within the first week of its release and further minted Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.74 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 36 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 13.85 crore on its second Monday, Rs 12.72 crore on its second Tuesday and about Rs 10 crore on its second Wednesday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, Animal's total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 467.84 crore.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. The pan-India film was released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 1 and since then has managed to attract audiences.

Animal film:

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. The film focuses on a strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld.

The film has received mixed reactions from fans and critics, however, that has not impacted its collections at the box office.

Moreover, Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office. That too seemed to have no effect on the film's performance as the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer emerged as a clear winner.

In terms of box office collection, Sam Bahadur lags far behind and has managed to collect a total of Rs 63.30 crore at the India box office within 13 days of its release.

Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 13: Vicky Kaushal's movie maintains pace, mints Rs 63 crore