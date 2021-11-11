Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth-starrer surpasses Rs 200 cr worldwide

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe has zoomed past Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office after a week of running in theatres. Current collections of the film have reached Rs 202.47 crore. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that the latest Rajinikanth film raked in a whopping total of Rs 196.08 crore on November 10 and went onto make Rs 202.47 crore on November 11. Annaatthe reported a daily box office collection of Rs 6.39 crore on November 11 and Rs 9.50 crore on November 10.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office



ENTERS ₹200 cr club in just 7 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 33.71 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 28.20 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 11.85 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 9.50 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 6.39 cr

Total - ₹ 202.47 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 11, 2021

The film has managed to bring family audience to theatres, as per Vijayabalan. “Family audience coming to theatres and enjoying a movie on festival weekend clearly shows the stardom and growth superstar Rajinikanth has achieved on ground,” he tweeted.



Family audience coming to theaters and enjoying a movie on festival weekend clearly shows the stardom and growth superstar #Rajinikanth has achieved on ground.#Annaatthe — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

The latest Rajinikanth flick is one of the highest grossing films of 2021. After Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master, Annaatthe has set the box office ringing. The latest Thalaiva flick talks about the relationship between a brother and sister played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh.



The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures and directed by Siruthai Siva. It stars actors like Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The film’s music has been composed by D. Imman.



Annaathe’s shoot and production was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent restrictions by the state government.

Also read: Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajnikanth film on a roll, crosses Rs 100 cr in just 2 days

Also read: Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film opens strong globally