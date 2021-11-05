Annaatthe Overseas Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film mints over Rs 11 cr

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release 'Annaatthe' has set the box office on fire as the film grossed $1.5 million (approx. Rs 11.14 crore) on just the first day, first show (FDFS) ticket sales in overseas markets excluding the United Kingdom and Europe.

Rajinikanth has a massive fan following across the world and his films always attract a huge demand in overseas markets. Capitalising on the demand, the distributors have released 'Annaatthe' in over 1,100 screens overseas.

Sun Pictures, the makers of 'Annaatthe', had retweeted the report, confirming that 'Annaatthe' has grossed over Rs 11 crores on FDFS ticket sales in foreign markets excluding the United Kingdom and Europe.

'Annaatthe' had collected Rs 63 lakh from 53 locations in Australia by 11:00 pm on November 4, according to Trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' is also shattering box office records in Tamil Nadu despite mixed reviews. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan has reported that the film has minted Rs 34.92 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on its opening day. "It's an all-time record Day 1," wrote Vijayabalan on Twitter.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe had hit the screens across the globe on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali. Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh starrer is the first big-budget film to release in theatres post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Annaatthe' has received mixed reviews from film critics and audiences upon release. The film has been written and directed by Siva. It features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Keerthy plays the role of Rajinikanth's sister, while Nayanthara is seen as his lady love.

'Annaatthe' has been produced by Sun Pictures and its music has been scored by D Immam.

