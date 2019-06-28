Article 15 Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana's film likely to witness slow start, earn Rs 5 crore

Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana's socio-political drama film, Article 15, has hit the box office today and kick-started with a lukewarm response among the moviegoers. Despite film's slow start, it has managed to receive an overwhelming response from the critics.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar's prediction, Article 15 is likely to earn around Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, reported Times Now. The movie is likely to increase its collection over the weekend depending on the word of mouth, he added. Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 saw occupancy of around 15-20% around the country on the first day. It is widely believed that the actor has the ability to pull off money spinners despite slow starts.

The movie, Article 15, is based on the Indian Constitution's Article 15, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of race, religion, caste, sex or place of birth. The movie is based on real events, including the Badaun gang-rape allegations in 2014.

Article 15 was selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival and was premiered on June 20. Additionally, this is the first time Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of a policeman in his career. In Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of an IPS officer and investigates the rape and murder of a woman belonging to a lower-caste community. The film cast includes Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Ronjini Chakraborty.

