‘Article 370’ box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam’s film rises on Sunday, crosses Rs 25 crore mark in India

‘Article 370’ box office: Article 370, the latest political thriller featuring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani in lead roles, saw a rise in its box office collections on its first Sunday. With this, the film crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in its first weekend at the India box office. Article 370 made Rs 6.12 crore on its first Friday, Rs 9.08 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore on its first Sunday, taking the film’s total India collections to Rs 25.45 crore, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh noted that the collections on Monday will be crucial in giving an idea of whether the film will be a hit, smash hit or blockbuster. “Of course, the numbers on the make-or-break Monday in particular will *give an idea* of its true potential: whether its headed towards HIT, SMASH HIT or BLOCKBUSTER status,” the critic noted.

“The controlled costs on the one hand and the recoveries from non-theatrical avenues+ revenue generated from the fantastic theatrical run should make it a money spinner for its makers,” he said.

#Article370 SCORES BIG in its opening weekend… The growth on Day 2 and 3 was very much on the cards, but amassing a solid ₹ 25 cr+ in its weekend elevates it to the SUCCESS category… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 25.45 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



The movie logged an overall 33.79 per cent occupancy on Sunday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Top contributors to the film’s theatrical occupancy were Chennai (81.25 per cent), Pune (46.50 per cent), Bengaluru (39.50 per cent), Mumbai (38.25 per cent), Hyderabad (35 per cent), Kolkata (33 per cent), Ahmedabad (32.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (30.75 per cent), Jaipur (29.75 per cent), Chandigarh (26.50 per cent) and Surat (23.75 per cent).

Meanwhile, PVR INOX congratulated Jio Studios for the resounding success of Article 370 and thanked the audiences for turning up in multiplexes and single screens in large numbers. “To everyone at Jio Studios, congratulations. Thank you to the audiences for coming out in such large numbers at multiplexes/single screens and supporting this gem!”

The film is directed by two-time National Award winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Article 370 features Yami Gautam, Priya Mani, Kiran Karmakar and Arunn Govil in significant roles. The movie released on February 23 along with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Crakk.

