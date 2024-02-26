Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Check out invitation, pre-wedding events, themes and more

The invite for Reliance Industries’ (RIL) energy business head Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has surfaced. The couple are bucking up for a big fat Indian wedding which will last from March 1 to 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar amid much fanfare. The festivities before and during the wedding are going to be high on fashion and opulence.

The details of the three-day event were shared by the hospitality team behind the mega event.

On the first day, there will be a cocktail party for the guests dubbed as ‘An Evening in Everland’ , for which the dress code is elegant cocktail outfits. On the second day, guests will be taken for ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ and are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

The evening will see guests participating in ‘Mela Rouge’ where they would be expected to dress up in traditional Indian outfits. The final day, i.e. March 3, will see guests celebrating the cultural heritage of India with ‘Hastakshar’ as the theme.

Commenting on the dress codes and themes, the hospitality team said, “These looks are just indications of the dress codes. Please feel free to wear whatever you are comfortable in as we would like you to enjoy each moment to the fullest and make beautiful memories that last a lifetime.”

Will special flights be organised for guests?

The hospitality team will be organising flights for guests from Mumbai/Delhi to Jamnagar and back between 07:00 am and 01:00 pm on March 1. Accommodations and ground transfers in Jamnagar will also be arranged. All information regarding flight and logistics shall be provided to the guest alongside their tickets.

How much luggage is allowed per couple?

“In order to accommodate everyone’s luggage, we ask you to pack consciously for the charter flights, with one item of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person, or three total suitcases per couple,” the hospitality team said.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding guest list

Around 1,000 guests will attend the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations. These include the who’s who of different walks of life including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Indian business tycoons like Adani Group founder Gautam Adani, Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla also make up the guest list.

Besides business tycoons and senior executives, Bollywood and South Indian superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Aamir Khan are also expected to grace the event. Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji are also likely to be in attendance. Master blaster of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar is set to participate in the festivities in Jamnagar. Other cricketers on the guest list include Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Anant Ambani, Radhika merchant relationship, engagement, roka ceremony

Anant and Radhika are childhood friends. The rumours around them dating surfaced after a picture of the couple went viral in 2018. Radhika has also been sighted at many functions of the Ambani family.

On January 19, 2023, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged following traditional Gujarati ceremonies at Antilia in Mumbai. The couple’s roka ceremony took place on December 29, 2022, at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.