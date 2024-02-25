‘Article 370’  box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s film eyes Rs 25 cr in opening weekend 

‘Article 370’ box office: Article 370, the political drama featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in lead roles, raked in decent business at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 6.12 crore on its first day and Rs 9.08 crore on its second day, taking its total box office collections to Rs 15.20 crore as of its first Saturday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The movie, as per Adarsh, is likely to make a little over Rs 25 crore on its opening weekend. He called this an “excellent result for a film with controlled costs.”

“Article 370 is sure to spring a bigger surprise on Day 3 [will be great if it hits double digits], but, conservatively speaking, Rs 25.50 crore [+/-] total in its opening weekend * cannot be ruled out, which is an EXCELLENT RESULT for a film with controlled costs,” he said.

After scoring an IMPRESSIVE NUMBER on Day 1 [#CinemaLoversDay], #Article370 puts up a SOLID SHOW on Day 2 [Sat], which clearly indicates that the film is all set for a successful innings… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr. Total: ₹ 15.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Article370 is sure… pic.twitter.com/8UM0SseiqI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2024

On February 23, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. Yami Gautam and Priya Mani were widely praised for their strong performances in the film.

“If there is a note of victory for the team, it definitely comes from the actors’ performances. The two women in power and shouldering most of the job, Priya Mani and Yami Gautam make an impact. Priya Mani as the joint secretary of the PMO emerges as the brain behind getting the special status abrogated from Kashmir. Yami, the woman with a tragic past, is the usual ‘arrogant’ officer on duty, like most heroes in Bollywood are,” India Today said in its review of Article 370.

"The film's superlative, action sequences, background music, and the Home Minister's speech in Parliament are major high points that elevate the overall experience. In conclusion, Article 370 is a gripping and impactful movie that is sure to resonate with audiences. With its high standards of filmmaking and powerful performances, it is bound to be a big success at the box office," film critic Sumit Kadel said on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to the film while addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said that the film will help people in getting the correct information. “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Reacting to Modi’s comments, Yami Gautam said on Instagram: “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi ji talk about #Article370 movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!”

Directed by two-time National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film focuses on the anti-terror operations in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The film features Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmakar in significant roles.

