'Avatar 2' trailer to be showcased at CinemaCon 2022? Check out details

The first look of Avatar 2 is expected to be released at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The Walt Disney Company is expected to offer the first-look of James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel.

Industry insider Steven Weintraub took to Twitter stating that Avatar 2's trailer might debut during the third day of CinemaCon 2022. His tweet read, "Now 100000 per cent sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story."

'Avatar 2' is the sequel to James Cameron's world-renowned film 'Avatar', the second highest-grossing movie of all time. According to reports 'Avatar 2' is set to release on December 16, 2022, followed by other parts 'Avatar 3', 'Avatar 4' and 'Avatar 5'.

The second installment of the sci-fi franchise will be released on December 16, almost thirteen years after the original Avatar, followed by Avatar 3 which is set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024. The cast for the lined-up sequels will include more newcomers than returning members, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

Avatar was released in 2009. It was a huge hit and earned $ 2.7 billion at the global box office.

