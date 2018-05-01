Avengers: Infinity War continues dream run in box office; collects Rs 114.82 crore in India

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster that is yet to release in China and Russia has set worldwide box office, including India's on fire. The multi-starrer superhero movie has broken and made a score of records worldwide. In India too, it is now the biggest-opening Hollywood movie ever and the biggest opener of the year so far, surpassing movies like Padmavat and PadMan by a significant margin. Safe to say, it is recreating the Baahubali effect in the Indian box-office.



After its explosive opening, Avengers: Infinity War managed to earn Rs 20.52 crore on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the Monday collections a shocker.

#AvengersInfinityWar continues its DREAM RUN... Mon biz is a SHOCKER... That too on 2000+ screens... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr. Total: 114.82 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: 147.21 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is a GAME-CHANGER... Like #Baahubali2 was in 2017... Will easily surpass *lifetime biz* of #TheJungleBook and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING *Hollywood film* in India... #Avengers #InfinityWar - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018

Taran Adarsh also tweeted that Infinity War would easily surpass The Jungle Book's lifetime business in India to emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the country.It is now the sixth movie after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, The Avengers and Black Panther to earn USD 200 million in its opening weekend in America. Avengers: Infinity War also shot past Fate of the Furious' USD 543 million to become the highest opener worldwide. It is also the only movie to have earned more than USD 600 million in its opening weekend worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War is the third instalment in the Avengers series, preceded by The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Idris Elba, Don Cheadle, Tom Hiddleston and Benicio del Toro. Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket also star in the movie. Avengers: Infinity War is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney.