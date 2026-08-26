Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Awarapan 2' Box Office Day 13: ₹160 crore and counting; will Yash's 'Toxic' impact Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit?

'Awarapan 2' Box Office Day 13: ₹160 crore and counting; will Yash's 'Toxic' impact Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit?

The sequel has gone far beyond expectations at the box office. Released on August 14, Awarapan 2 opened strongly and maintained its momentum through the first week

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 2:10 PM IST
'Awarapan 2' Box Office Day 13: ₹160 crore and counting; will Yash's 'Toxic' impact Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit?Awarapan 2 box office collectrion

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has turned out to be the biggest box-office success of his career, but the film now faces its biggest challenge. As Yash-starrer Toxic arrives in theatres on August 26, the question is whether the much-awaited release can slow down Awarapan 2’s dream run.

According to the latest box-office tracking data, Awarapan 2 has crossed the ₹160 crore mark in India after 13 days. The film had collected ₹3.82 crore on Day 12, taking its India-tracked gross to ₹170.36 crore. Early Day 13 figures, however, showed only ₹3.30 lakh from reported shows, with the numbers still expected to be updated.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Is 'Awarapan 3' on the cards? Writer drops big hint after 'Awarapan 2’ turns blockbuster

Awarapan 2 created history for Emraan Hashmi

The sequel has gone far beyond expectations at the box office. Released on August 14, Awarapan 2 opened strongly and maintained its momentum through the first week. Sacnilk data put its first-week net collection in India at ₹113.50 crore, while the film crossed the ₹140 crore net mark during its second weekend.

The success is particularly significant for Emraan Hashmi, as Awarapan 2 has emerged as his biggest solo hit. The film has also delivered a massive turnaround for a franchise whose 2007 original had a disappointing theatrical run.

Will 'Toxic' steal Awarapan 2’s audience?

Advertisement

The biggest threat now comes from Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film arrives with considerably higher anticipation and is expected to command a large number of screens and shows.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Ranveer Singh: After ₹1,000 crore hits, these superstars are ready with even bigger movies

The clash could become important for Awarapan 2 because the Emraan Hashmi-starrer is entering the latter part of its second week, when collections naturally begin to slow. Toxic could further reduce its show count and screen availability, potentially putting pressure on its daily earnings. Trade reports had already identified Toxic as a major challenge for Awarapan 2 as the latter approached the ₹150 crore India-net milestone.

If Awarapan 2 manages to retain a reasonable number of shows and continues attracting audiences despite the Toxic wave, it could push well beyond its current total. However, if Toxic dominates the multiplexes and mass centres, the sequel could see a sharp drop in its daily collections.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more