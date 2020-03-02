Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan earns over Rs 50 crore in 10 days

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. The romantic-comedy based on queer content has registered a net box office collection of Rs 53 crore (approx) so far.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan earned Rs 9.55 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. On the second day, the film collected Rs11.08 crore. On the third day, the film collected Rs 12.03 crore, taking total opening weekend collection to Rs 32.66 crore. As of March 2, 2020, with a gross of Rs 6.48 crore overseas, the film has done a worldwide collection of Rs 66.21 crore.

A spin-off of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. The film tells the story of a gay man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) and his partner (played by Jitendra Kumar), who have trouble convincing the latter's parents of their relationship. In the film, veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Singh play the role of Jitendra Kumar's parents.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan sends an important message that love has no boundaries, be it caste, creed, religion, colour or gender. The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the screens on February 21.

