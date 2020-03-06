Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor film to start with a bang

While coronavirus might prove to be a dampener for movies that are currently running, Baaghi 3 might not have to worry a lot. The third instalment of the Baaghi series starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is likely to open with strong numbers at the box office. Moreover, advance bookings of the film had already started five days ago and is likely to help pump up Baaghi 3 box office collection.

The Tiger Shroff-starrer action film is expected to make around Rs 20-25 crore at the box office on its opening day. Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh's film will be released on almost every premium single screen.

#Baaghi3 BO PREDICTION- #coronavirus threat in India can hamper film collection in some belts but still film is going to take a big opening of 20 cr+ at the box office. I am expecting the film to fetch between 20-25 cr on Day-1. Mass belt contribution to be substantial. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 4, 2020

As #Baaghi3 commences advance bookings today - several days prior to its release - one awaits the response to the first biggie of #Summer2020... #Baaghi - the brand - has reaped a harvest at the BO in the past... Naturally, the expectations from #Baaghi3 are sky-high. pic.twitter.com/P3L7MYrmWe - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel also stated in a tweet that coronavirus threat in India can affect the box office figures of the film in some belts. The expectations from the third installment of the Baaghi franchise are sky high as "the brand has reaped a harvest at the BO in the past", according to Taran Adarsh. Advance bookings for the film were opened on March 1.

Due to the mass appeal of the Baaghi brand, this film will dent the box office collections of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad and the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. Anubhav Sinha-directed Thappad has minted Rs 21.14 crore in its opening week whereas Ayushmann Khurran Jitender Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan is running slow on the second week. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan has raked in a total of Rs 57.99 crore so far.

Baaghi 3 will make it to the silver screen on March 6, 2020. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, this film stars actors like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

