Badla Box Office Collection Day 25: Amitabh Bachchan's film breaks record of Piku

Crime-thriller Badla is holding strong at the box office despite the competition from Akshay Kumar's film Kesari. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's film Badla has collected Rs 81.79 crore on the box office till now.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla has surpassed the gross box office collections of Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed film Piku. Film Piku collected Rs 79.77 crore and was Amitabh Bachchan's highest grosser in the recent times.

Badla has also outperformed Amitabh Bachchan's other hits like, 102 Not Out and Pink, mentioned trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. Both 102 Not Out and Pink minted Rs 52 crore and Rs 68 crore respectively, at the box office.



#Badla continues its energetic performance... Biz witnesses an upturn on [fourth] Sat and Sun... Had crossed *lifetime biz* of #102NotOut and #Pink earlier, crosses *lifetime biz* of #Piku now... [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.45 cr. Total: 81.79 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

Moreover, Badla achieved another feat after it crossed the collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's suspense drama Andhadhun in just under three weeks.

Badla hit the screens on March 8. It is the Hindi remake of 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo.

Badla has been produced under Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film narrates the story about a woman Naina Sethi (Taapsee Pannu) who is charged with murder of her boyfriend. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of her lawyer Badal.

