Bala box office collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 97 crore so far; close to Rs 100 crore mark

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala has earned Rs 97 crore so far and is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film which released on November 8 collected Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day, Rs 43.95 crore on its opening weekend and Rs 72.24 crore at the end of its first week, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bala which had made Rs 95.04 crore at the box office till Tuesday (Day12), raked in another Rs 2 crore on Wednesday (Day 13). According to trade analysts' estimates, the film is highly likely to enter the Rs 100 crore club by Thursday (Day 14), the figures are expected on Friday.

If Bala manages to achieve this feat, it would be Ayushmann Khurrana's second film to complete a century in 2019 after his September-release Dream Girl.

Dream Girl is the Ayushmann Khurrana's highest grosser till now with a lifetime run of Rs 142.26 crore.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Bala tells the story of a young man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline. Yami Gautam plays the role of a small-town TikTok star. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

Bala marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam after Vicky Donor (2012).

Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas.

