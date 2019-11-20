Bala box office collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 95 crore

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Bala has continued its strong run at the box office even in its second week. The film minted Rs 2.25 crore nett on its second Monday (Day 11). As per early estimates, this light-hearted comedy has earned Rs 3 crore approximately on its Day 12. Bala's total box office collection has now surged Rs 95 crore (approx) in the Indian market.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said in his tweet that Bala would likely to breach Rs 100 crore mark in its third weekend. If the film does so, then it would become actor Ayushmann's third film to score century at the box office after his last release 'Dream Girl' and his 2018 blockbuster 'Badhaai Ho'. Till now, 'Dream Girl' his Khurrana's highest earner of his career which has earned Rs 142.26 crore. The national award winning actor's 'Badhaai Ho' has a recorded box office collection of Rs 137.61 crore.

Bala was released on November 8 and has received good response from both critics and cinegoers. The film revolves around a young man named Balmukund Shukla or 'Bala' (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline. Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee also feature in the film with significant roles.

Bala marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam after Vicky Donor (2012).

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third successful film of 2019 after 'Article 15' and 'Dream Girl'.

At present, Bala is competing only against Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's film Marjaavaan at the box office. Marjaavaan was released on Novemebr 15 and has raked in Rs 28.57 crore so far.

