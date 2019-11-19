Bala box office collection Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana's film set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer film Bala is set to become his third film to enter the Rs 100 crore-club. Film Bala has collected Rs 90.74 crore alone in India till now. Khurrana's previous films 'Badhaai Ho', released in 2018 and this year's 'Dream Girl' are two of his other films to have scored a century at the box office. Besides, film Bala has also become Khurrana's seventh consecutive hit after Dream Girl (2019), Article 15 (2019), Badhaai Ho (2018), Andhadhun (2018), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, film Bala tells the story of a young man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline. Yami Gautam plays the role of a small-town TikTok star. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

Bala opened to rave reviews and fantastic box office numbers. The film earned Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day on November 8. It further minted over Rs 50 crore on its fifth day.

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. It will be the sequel of 2017's sleeper-hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The project will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

