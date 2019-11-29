Bala box office collection till now: Ayushmann Khurrana film eyes a lifetime earning of Rs 120 crore

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala has been declared a super-hit and is eying a lifetime total of Rs 120 crore at the ticket window.

"Though it is pretty much assured that the film would manage to go past the Rs. 115 crores, it would be interesting to see if Rs. 120 crores lifetime total is achieved as well," according to Bollywood Hungama.

The film is staying intact in its third week despite a low count of screens. Bala which hit the theatres on November 8 raked in a total of Rs 11 crore in its third week, Rs 26 crore in second and Rs 72 crore in its first week.

Also Read: Bala box office collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana film is a clear winner; may earn Rs 125 in coming weeks

The film earned Rs 90 lakhs on Thursday taking its total earnings to Rs 109.88 crore (India business). The Ayushmann Khurrana film collected Rs 1.35 crore last Friday, Rs 2.50 crore last Saturday, Rs 3.22 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.05 crore on Monday, Rs 1.15 crore on Tuesday and Rs 91 lakhs on Wednesday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh

"#Bala [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 1.05 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 91 lakhs, Thu 90 lakhs. Total: Rs 109.88 cr. #India biz. #Bala biz at a glance...Week 1: Rs 72.24 cr,Week 2: Rs 26.56 cr, Week 3: Rs 11.08 cr, Total: Rs 109.88 cr #India biz. SUPER-HIT," he tweeted on Friday.

#Bala [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 1.05 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 91 lakhs, Thu 90 lakhs. Total: 109.88 cr. #India biz.#Bala biz at a glance... Week 1: 72.24 cr Week 2: 26.56 cr Week 3: 11.08 cr Total: 109.88 cr#India biz. SUPER-HIT. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2019

Bala's collections have been impressive despite a low count of screens. The film has done better business than Marjaavaan (which released a week later) and is not much behind the new release of the week Pagalpanti, at least in multiplexes.

"Bala has kept its super hit-run intact over the week gone by. The collections stayed on to be good despite a very low count of screens. They were, in fact, better than Marjaavaan, which released a week later, and not much behind Pagalpanti (at least at multiplexes), which was the new release of the week," according to Bollywood Hungama.

Also read: Bala box office collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 97 crore so far; close to Rs 100 crore mark

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its 15th day becoming Ayushmann Khurrana's 3rd film to achieve this milestone.

Ayushmann's previous films 'Badhaai Ho', released in 2018 and this year's 'Dream Girl' are two of his other films to have scored a century at the box office.

Besides, Bala has become the 35-year-old actor's second consecutive film to breach Rs 100 crore mark after his September release 'Dream Girl'.

Dream Girl is Ayushmann's career highest grosser (Rs 142.26 crore). Bala opened to rave reviews and fantastic box office numbers. The film earned Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day on November 8. It further minted over Rs 50 crore on its fifth day.

Also Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 100-crore mark in its second week

Written by Niren Bhatt, Bala tells the story of a young man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline. Yami Gautam plays the role of a small-town TikTok star. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

Bala marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam after Vicky Donor (2012).

Also read: Bala box office collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's film a step away from Rs 100 crore