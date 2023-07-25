‘Barbenheimer’ at the box office! Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' shines in India but Margot Robbie’s 'Barbie' rules globally 

Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial venture Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie are engaged in an epic box office battle both in India and in the international markets. While the Cillian Murphy-led biographical drama Oppenheimer is inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark in India within four days of its release, Barbie has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark as of its fourth day of release.

Oppenheimer, the stylised biopic of the nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, collected around Rs 55.75 crore within four days of its release, as per early estimates. The Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-starrer biopic collected Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday and around 7 crore on its first Monday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Fantasy comedy Barbie, on the other hand, is lagging much behind Oppenheimer in the Indian market. Within four days of its release, Barbie raked in around Rs 21.15 crore as of Monday, according to initial estimates. The Margot Robbie film collected Rs 5 crore on its first day, Rs 6.5 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.15 crore on its first Sunday and around Rs 2.50 crore on its first Monday.

The films’ collections stack up quite the opposite when it comes to worldwide box office. Barbie and Oppenheimer are in a neck-and-neck competition in international markets, with the fantasy comedy driving box office collections in many of them.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie international box office collection day 4

As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Barbie has collected $356 million whereas Oppenheimer minted $180 million as of Monday at the worldwide box office. It was a close battle between Oppenheimer and Barbie in Singapore.

The Margot Robbie film collected SG $1.24 million whereas the Christopher Nolan directorial raked in SG $1.09 million. In Brazil, Barbie did 6.5 times more than Oppenheimer as the Margot Robbie film collected $17.6 million. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, collected $2.7 million in the country.

Top markets for Oppenheimer, Barbie

Markets that contributed a lion’s share to Oppenheimer’s global box office business are North America ($82.4 million), the United Kingdom ($14 million), India ($7.2 million), France ($7 million), and Germany ($6.6 million). Outside North America, top markets for Barbie were the UK ($22.9 million), Brazil ($17.6 million), Australia ($14.6 million), Spain ($9.9 million), France ($9.8 million) and China ($8.2 million).

Barbie debuted at number one in 58 markets around the world including China whereas Oppenheimer debuted at number on in 17 markets globally including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While Oppenheimer didn’t release in China, Barbie wasn’t released in some countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Oppenheimer story, cast, IMDb rating

The Christopher Nolan directorial focuses on the life story of American scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the first atomic bomb. The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, and Gary Oldman in significant roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10.

Barbie story, cast, IMDb rating

The Greta Gerwig-led fantasy comedy focuses on Barbie and Ken who live a seemingly perfect life in Barbieland. Both of them are forced to enter the real world due to unforeseen circumstances. The joys and challenges faced by Barbie and Ken while trying to adapt to the real world form the crux of the story.

The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera and Nicola Coughlan in significant roles. Barbie has an IMDb rating of 7.5/10.

