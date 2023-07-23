Oppenheimer Day 2 box office collection: Christopher Nolan's film crosses Rs 30 crore in India 

Oppenheimer box office earnings: Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial venture Oppenheimer has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India in just two days of its release. The film collected Rs 14.50 crore on its first day and around Rs 17 crore on Day 2, as per initial estimates. With this, Oppenheimer’s total box office collection has reached Rs 31.50 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film had an overall occupancy of 59.99 per cent in English shows and 21.72 per cent in Hindi shows across India on Saturday. In terms of worldwide box office, the film collected around Rs 250 crore in just two days of its release, as per Sacnilk.

The Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr-starrer film opened to positive reviews from moviegoers and critics alike. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta said in his review: “The story is pretty interesting not only because of the genius of Oppenheimer but also because of the politics that followed the first nuclear bomb he made.” Nahta also backed Cillian Murphy for his performance as J Robert Oppenheimer and called the film “a sureshot box-office winner”.

Oppenheimer has an IMDb rating of 8.9/10 and an audience score of 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. A cinegoer gave the film a 10 out of 10 on IMDb and said Cillian Murphy gave an Oscar-winning performance.

The moviegoer wrote: “Murphy’s portrayal is so riveting that the long run-time became an afterthought. Robert Downey Jr also offers a great performance and Nolan’s push and pull with how he uses sound design throughout is the cherry on top. Some viewers might need a brief refresher on WWII and Cold War, but any film lover should be happy to willingly lose themselves in this film for hours on end”.

Made at a budget of around Rs 820 crore, the film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and late Martin J Sherwin. The biographical drama focuses on the life J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the Father of the Atom Bomb, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and Casey Affleck in significant roles. Oppenheimer clashed at the theatres globally with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer fantasy comedy Barbie on July 21.

This led to what's being called 'Barbenheimer' rage on social media, encouraging audience to see both the films on the same day.

