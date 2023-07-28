Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office collection day 7: Christopher Nolan’s film makes over Rs 70 crore in a week

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial, Oppenheimer, has been enjoying a great run in Indian cinemas. After earning about Rs 67.90 crore within six days of its release, the Cillian Murphy starrer earned Rs 5.25 crore on its seventh day in theatres, thereby taking the net collection in India to over Rs 70 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film raked in Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day (July 21), Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, Rs 6.25 crore on its first Tuesday, and around Rs 5.85 crore on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 5.25 crore, as per early estimates.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, on the other hand is way behind Oppenheimer in terms of its collection in India. The film, which released on the same day as Oppenheimer, earned Rs 2 crore in India on the seventh day, as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 5 crore on July 21, Friday, Rs 6.5 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Monday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Tuesday, and around Rs 2.30 crore on its first Wednesday. On Thursday, it raked in Rs 2 crore, as per early estimates.

However, in terms of worldwide collection, Barbie is marching ahead of Oppenheimer. Till Wednesday, July 26, Barbie earned $528 million while Oppenheimer collected $265 million, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

About Barbie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen in lead roles as Barbie and Ken. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film dropped in theatres on July 21. The movie follows Barbie, as she discovers the joys and perils of living in a human world. The film features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer focuses on J Robert Oppenheimer and his team of scientists working towards developing and designing the atomic bomb, in what was called the Manhattan Project. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, and Florence Pugh in significant roles.

Both the films released in cinemas on July 21.

Also Read: Mattel says more Barbie content likely after film’s blockbuster success