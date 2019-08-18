Batla House Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham's film picks up on Saturday, breaches Rs 30 crore mark

Batla House Box Office Collection: John Abraham's latest offering, film Batla House, which clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal on August 15, is striving hard to hold strong at the box office. The film has raked in Rs 24.39 crore in two days. Batla House, which released on Independence Day holiday, minted Rs 15.55 crore is the second-best opener of John Abraham, followed by Satyamev Jayate (Rs 20 crore).

However, on Day 2, the film's collection declined by almost 50 per cent (Rs 8.84 crore), due to the working day, Friday. Further, early estimates have suggested that Batla House has earned nearly Rs 10 crore on Saturday, taking the three-day collections of the film to Rs 33 crore at the domestic box office.

Just like Mission Mangal, Batla House is also based on a true event, but the genre of both films is totally different. Batla House, which is directed by Nikhil Advani is based real-life controversial 'encounter' case of 2008 (officially known as Operation Batla House), which took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in the Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. John has played the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a real-life key figure in the Delhi Police's special cell.

John Abraham was last seen in Robby Grewal's April-release, film Romeo Akbar Walter, which could only earn Rs 38.83 crore at the box office, reported Bollywood Hungama. Batla House is John's second independence day release in a row, last year, the actor appeared in Satyameva Jayate, which earned Rs 80.50 crore at the domestic box office.

Batla House is the second collaboration of Nikhil Advani and Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

