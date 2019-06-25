Bharat Box office collection Day 20: Salman Khan film witnesses a decline at the box office

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif- starrer Bharat is witnessing a decline in the box office collections on its 20th day after raking in a total of Rs 207.51 crore so far, as per Bollywood Hungama. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial collected a whopping Rs 42.30 crore on its Day 1. The film is reportedly facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh which has a strong run at the box office. Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Bharat's box office collection crossed the Rs 150-crore mark within 5 days of its release. Jointly produced by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer is full of drama, action, emotion, and comedy.

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. It has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide. The box office collection of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer- Bharat has made the movie one of the biggest releases of the year.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Bharat is one of the highest grossing films in the year 2019 along with Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kesari, and Uri-The Surgical Strike. He further called the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif- starrer a 'Smash-hit' and has given 4 out of 5 stars to the movie.

Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to my Father (2014). The movie traces India's post Independence history displaying the account of Bharat's life (played by Salman Khan) over a period of around 60 years after his father stays back in present-day Pakistan during the Partition of India in 1947 and asks his then 8-year old son to promise to lead the household and keep the family together, no matter what.

