Bharat Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 250-crore mark worldwide

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest film, Bharat, has not only managed to pull the audience to the silver screens in India but across the world. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has earned a whopping Rs 255.58 crore worldwide, revealed Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri on his twitter handle.

The patriotic-drama film has witnessed a profitable weekend since its release on June 5. The films has also manage to shatter many box office records. After its release, Bharat became the highest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 42.230 crore. Further, its net opening weekend collection crossed Rs 100 crore.

However, the film's box office collections has dropped on weekdays. Bharat has collected merely Rs 23 core during the weekdays, say reports.

Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to my Father (2014). It is is Salman's 14th film to enter the Rs 100-crore club. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

Also read: Bharat Box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film to soon enter Rs 200-crore club

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's action drama earns Rs 167.60 crore