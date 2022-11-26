Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon film earns Rs 12.06 crore

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon horror-comedy Bhediya, which reported a slow start at the box office on day 1, earned Rs 12.06 crore worldwide, as per trade analysts. The movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, started with marginal numbers on Friday morning, but the numbers went upward in the evening shows.

Creature Comedy #Bhediya opens to ₹12.06 crores gross box office worldwide on Friday, Day One. pic.twitter.com/J7QqJdDfRV — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 26, 2022



Earlier, analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie performed below the average mark but reported better occupancy during evening/night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum.

#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dUWRm0B2FM November 26, 2022



As per analysts, Bhediya’s earnings were 20 per cent lower than Dhawan’s last release Jugjugg Jeeyo. The movie scored decently in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The Mumbai market is expected to contribute Rs 2 crore to the film’s total earnings.

Earlier, analysts had predicted that Drishyam 2’s strong performance would affect Bhediya’s performance at the box office. Analysts said that Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2, which has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 7 days, has affected the business of ‘Bhediya’ in Maharashtra and Gujarat markets.

#Drishyam2 is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a SOLID SCORE in Week 1… TERRIFIC weekend, SUPER-STRONG weekdays… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.62 cr. Total: ₹ 104.66 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1UhC9E6Uah — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2022

The movie

Dhawan’s Bhediya is based on a folklore tale that also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Kriti Sanon and Paalin Kabak. The movie revolves around a contractor who wants to build a highway right through the middle of the forest of Arunachal Pradesh. Villages and locals alert him from going ahead with the project against the wishes of villages. But Bhaskar Sharma (Dhawan) ignores the calls and gets bitten by a wolf on a full moon night.