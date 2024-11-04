'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan's film crosses Rs 100 crore in India, all eyes on Monday biz

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy film, logged robust numbers on its opening weekend. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within the first 3 days of its release at the domestic box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also dubbed as BB3, made Rs 35.5 crore on its first day, Rs 37 crore on its second day, and around Rs 33.5 crore on its third day. With this, the film's total India box office collection has reached around Rs 106 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Related Articles

The film had an overall theatrical occupancy of 67.27 per cent across its Hindi shows on Sunday.

Regions such as Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Pune, and National Capital Region (NCR) are among the top contributors to the film's theatre occupancy on Sunday.

All eyes are now on the film's Monday business. "Of course, much will depend on its journey starting Monday; however, considering the costs on one hand and the theatrical revenue on the other, BB3 is already a success story," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X.

With this, BB3 is among the top 5 Hindi grossers featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 184.32 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 108.95 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 94.09 crore), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 84.56 crore).

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film focuses on a fraudster posing as an exorcist who takes on a lucrative case at a haunted castle and unravels a sinister plot involving mischevious priests.

In the film, Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 whereas Vidya Balan can be seen reprising her role as Manjulika from the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, the film features an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Yadav Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manish Wadhwa. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theatres on November 1 alongside Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again.