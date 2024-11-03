Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection Day 2: It's Kartik Aaryan vs Singham Again vs Monday. Will the film hold?

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 finds itself in a box office duel with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as both films race to capture Diwali audiences. After a solid Friday haul of ₹35.5 crore, Aaryan's horror-comedy sequel maintained strong momentum, adding ₹36.50 crore on Saturday, as per Sacnilk. Yet, the real test begins Monday, when the Diwali festivities end and weekday trends reveal the film’s staying power.

The stakes are high. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks Aaryan’s biggest opener yet, buoyed by a mix of nostalgia and his Ruhaan Randhawa (Rooh Baba) character, which he made his own after stepping into shoes once filled by Akshay Kumar. The film has pulled in ₹72 crore domestically in just two days, but with Singham Again amassing ₹85 crore over the same period, sustaining this pace won't be easy.

Both films bring franchise power to the table. Singham Again, part of Shetty’s Cop Universe, leans on action-packed spectacle and star cameos from Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff. In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 banks on a blend of humor and scares, with Vidya Balan’s Manjulika making a haunting return alongside stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

The Diwali holiday has helped both movies score big, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reporting 75% occupancy and even midnight shows selling out in cities like Mumbai. Trade experts predict a tight race, with exhibitors noting that Singham Again has the advantage of more screens, taking 60% of the slots compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s 40%.

Director Anees Bazmee remains optimistic. “I don’t consider it a clash,” he told ANI. “Both films offer something different, and I hope both do well.” As for Aaryan, the actor’s growing box office clout is undeniable, with his fee for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reportedly tripled after the success of the previous installment.

Monday will determine whether Aaryan’s horror-comedy can sustain its magic and if Singham Again can hold its lead.